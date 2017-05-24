Adeleke's family debunks Pathologist's claim that State Government ordered for autopsy

The family of the first civilian Governor of Osun State, late Senator Isiaka Adeleke has debunked the claim of Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) that it was the State Government who ordered for the autopsy of the deceased and not the family.

The Consultant Anatomic Pathologist of the hospital, Dr Olufemi Taiwo Sojala had earlier told the Coroner Inquest set up to investigate the death of the deceased that he was ordered to carry out the autopsy by Coroner Dorcas Ajiboye.

Mr Deji Adeleke who addressed journalists on behalf of the family, said it was the family who requested for the autopsy and also paid for it.

According to him, "The Chief Pathologist of the Osun State owned Lautech Teaching Hospital, Osogbo added "salt to our injuries", when he told the Kangaroo Inquest on May 19th, that the Adeleke family was not entitled to the autopsy report, because the instruction to carry out the Autopsy was given to him by his boss and not the Adeleke family, which is ridiculous and a complete falsehood.

"The family took the body of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke to the Osun State Government owned LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Osogbo, requested that an Autopsy be conducted, signed a letter authorizing the conduct of the autopsy (Mrs Dupe Adeleke- Sanni signed on behalf of the family), and paid cash for the conduct of autopsy, but was not issued a receipt because it was a Sunday, but was promised by the Chief Medical Director, that a receipt will be issued on Monday (the next day), but the Osun State Government owned LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo have since refused to issue a receipt to the family.

"The family ordered for the conduct of the autopsy form the Osun State Government owned LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo as an institution and not from the Chief Pathologist, Dr. Taiwo Solaja as a person. The whole autopsy business was conducted with the family by Prof. Akeem Lasisi, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Osun State Government owned LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo." Deji added.

He also lamented Osun State Government owned LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo have refused to release the remaining sample of tissues removed from the body of the deceased for the conduct of autopsy that would allow the family to seek the conduct of a second autopsy from an ethical, professional and non-political medical facility outside the State.

The family however decided to leave everything to God.

"With thanksgiving to the Almighty God for a life well spent by our beloved son, brother and husband, late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke and total submission to His will, we leave everything to God and WE REST OUR CASE."