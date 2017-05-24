Aregbesola calls for Probe on coup allegation 

The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has moved a motion for a probe on the allegation that some politicians are putting pressure on the military to stage a coup in the country.

"Honourable" Aregbesola moved the motion while performing his first legislative function after being honoured with Honourary Life Membership of the Osun State House of Assembly in Osogbo.

Aregbesola said the House must pass a resolution commending the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, for his thorough professionalism and belief in the current democracy.

He also called for a probe into the coup allegation with a view to bringing any erring officers to book.

Aregbesola said the heart of any democracy is the parliament, the absence of which there is no representation by the people from which power actually flows.

He said the nation is so diverse as a people, saying anything short of true federalism as its system of government is an invitation to chaos.

The Governor also canvassed for a change in the mode of legislative representation based on only geographical space to more modern criteria like occupation and professional categories.

His words, "I have also made the strident call for a political system and practice that is best suited for our clime, which will bring inclusion and amount to real political empowerment for all the people.

"I have after our revered leaders, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Bola Ige, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others, all convinced federalist, argued that for a plural society like ours, true federal practice is a minimum condition of statehood.

"We are so diverse as a people that anything short of true federalism is an invitation to chaos." He stressed.

Aregbesola was honoured by the House as part of his 60th birthday anniversary.

The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Najeem Folasayo Salam attributed the unanimous decision of every member of the House to Aregbesola's unprecedented contributions to the development of the state.

Salam, who described Governor Aregbesola as a leader par excellence and an astute political leader, said the action was collectively taken as part of the legislative resolves to reward the Governor for his good works not only to the people of Osun but Nigeria as a whole.

The speaker who also frowned at the insinuations making the round that the state House has been incapacitated and turned to a rubber stamp of the executive, said on no account does the House act outside the constitutional frameworks of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria since assumption of the current dispensation.

Najeem said at the inception of the current dispensation, the House has no reason to fail or derelict in its duties in making profitable and beneficial laws to advance democracy and the general well-being of the citizenry.

He said the House has succeeded in its oversight functions to ensure transparency and accountability on the executive arms of government, thus serving as the watchdog on the policies, activities and programmes of the executive since inception.

Najeem however, lamented what he described as "malicious mischief" being sponsored by some disgruntled political gladiators, which was targeted to scuttle the existing mutual relationship between the executive and the legislature in the state.

He said the House has successful fostered peaceful existence with other two arms of government in a bid to promote democracy, good governance and as well raise the standard of living of the populace.

According to him, unless there is unity and love between the three arms of government, no iota of development could be achieved and it is on this that the Osun Assembly had laboured hard to strengthened the fundamental principles of separation of power, checks and balances and above all the rule of law as enshrined in the constitution.

Describing the legislative honour given to the head of the state executive as a well-deserved honour, Najeem said it is pertinent in a democratic democracy for people to clearly understand the principles guiding the peaceful and symbiotic relations between the three arms of government.

"We are honouring our Governor not because he is a governor but because he had used his position to transform our dear state to a position never envisaged in life by anyone.

"It is our beliefs that his honorary membership would go a long way to strengthen democracy and as well enhance good governance in the state.

"To us, the honouree has never compromised the core legislative values, principles and standards since assumption of office in all he does. He had convinced us on his capability to rule the state for better governance.

"Aregbesola has done exceptionally and excellently well on his mandate to the good people of the state and this has reflected in the myriads of achievements made so far.

"It will be judgmental to say Aregbesola is a fulfilled man, victor of political struggle, symbol of courage, bridge builder, galvaniser of resources, a dependable party man and an actualiser of landmarks achievements.

"So for those peddling rumours against our conducts, we have said this and we still reiterate that, the House has never compromised on its principles and conduct as we always stand on the side of people," the Speaker said.

The Guest lecturer and Leader House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila in his lecture titled "suitability of presidential system in a multi-ethic democracy", canvassed for restructuring of the Nigeria federal system so as to aid proper development.

Gbajabiamila argued that for a nation to progress, the system of government must fit into structure of governance, saying if both are not in tandem, then such nation is running a system and structure that are misnomer.

According to him, the present 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria conceded too much responsibilities to the federal government at the expense of other component units.

The House of Representatives Leader thus canvassed for the decentralization of power from the federal to the federating states in line with international best practices of true federalism.

Gbajabiamila suggested the transfer of certain matters from the exclusive lists to the residual lists so as to allow the state take much of the responsibilities for the sake of development.

He reiterated that if democracy guarantees power to the people, therefore power must return to the people at the state level.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said, "Democracy is all about people just as the power therein resides in the people, thus for a nation like Nigeria to operate democratically, then the existing power must be decentralised to the component units as being practised in advanced world.

"In democracy, power belongs to the people. But in Nigeria, power has been taken from the people judging from the way and manner our democracy is being run.

"System must fit into structure. If they don't, then, it is a misnomer. This narrative has to change. If power must return to the people, all ethnic groups in the country must come together with a strong conviction to work for one country.

"It is through this, that we can attain greatness. Besides, one area we must also look is how to divest the federal government of its too many responsibilities and allow other units to take full responsibilities of their destinies." He added.

In their separate remarks, the Speakers, Oyo and Ekiti States House of Assembly, Hon. Adesina Micheal Adeyemo and Hon. Kola Oluwawole, while congratulating the Governor, emphasised the need for cooperation between the executive and the legislature.

According to them, nothing beautifies democracy and engenders development than robust relationship among the three arms of government.

"Cooperation and synergy among arms of government helps democracy to thrive. The legislature and the executive particularly cannot be at loggerheads if democracy must grow.

"This will not help us as a democratic nation. So we must muster effort and build of fundamentals that will not only strengthen democracy but also allow the continuous existence of Nigeria," The duo stressed.