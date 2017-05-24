IMO DEPUTY GOVERNOR RESCUES STRANDED PATIENTS IN FMC

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, has again demonstrated his heart of love, when he, yesterday, offset the bills of four patients in the pediatric ward of Federal Medical Center, Owerri Imo State.

Prince Madumere extended the kind gesture when he visited FMC to see the daughter of one of his aides, Emma Abu who was admitted for burns from hot water, which was said to have been caused by a domestic accident.

In his tradition, Prince Madumere has sought to know how the kid-patients in the ward were fairing only to be told by the nurses the predicament of the patients who ought to have been discharge but for lack of money to pay their bills.

Prince Madumere was said to have requested to have their bills, which he paid in full. Among the beneficiaries, they were said to have been in the hospital between one and two months.

Among those who benefited where Derek Peter and parents, Francis Victoria, Chinonyerem Rejoice including Mrs. Eunice Chibiko and her baby, Eliezer Chibiko among others who received cash gifts for up-keeps.

Prince Madumere encourage Nigerians to always extend the hand of charity to those who do not have, saying such is the only way to encourage them out of their temporary financial challenges.

He also described the act of giving as the duty God has commissioned man to do to one another, saying that act of giving brings about fulfillment since riches means nothing when the needy are not giving hope.

Meanwhile, Prince Madumere ensured that the patients in question were all discharged before he took his leave.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media