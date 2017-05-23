Channels TV Loses State House Correspondent, Chukwuma Onuekwusi

By The Nigerian Voice

The Management and Staff of Channels Television wish to announce the passing away of Chukwuma Onuekwusi, our State House Correspondent.

He died at a private hospital in Abuja, in the early hours of today.

He has covered several beats on Channels Television before he was seconded to cover the Presidential Villa as the State House correspondent.

An excellent reporter who joined Channels Television from 1998, he showed great passion for his job.

A perfect gentleman and a great family man, Mr Onuekwusi was a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He also worked at the Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Owerri.

He died at the age of 55 and is survived by his wife and children.

May his gentle soul rest in peace