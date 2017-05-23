The last two words in parentheses above represent the title of an early morning talk show on a local tv station in Nigeria.

Anchored by four ladies per session out of a total of six from an initial seven, the hosts include: Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Nymar Akashat-Zibiri, Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti, Tope Mark-Odigie, Osayiuwa Saleh and Jumoke Alawode-James!

I have the following questions for Morayo, the lead anchor...

Can you tell me in exact terms why your panel is an all-female affair?

If presumably, panelists on your program earn an income, why in exact terms, would you empower only women in absolute preclusion of men?

Is a panel comprising 100% female fair, just and equitable? Is it really permissible under our legal statutes to deliberately preclude persons from jobs and income for reasons of gender, religion, beliefs, tribe or creed?

In the matter of domestic violence, you stated that the man "must have limitless ability to cope with nagging by his wife" . Is this a wise submission?

Since societal and religious expectations are that men must provide financially for their families, and that financial crippling of a husband and father may initiate or aggravate domestic violence, is a policy of deliberate preclusion of men from paying jobs not an aggravating factor to domestic violence?

What in exact terms are the opinions of your panelists in solving the female part of causation of domestic violence?

Which in your opinion is more damaging: assault on the body, or on the mind? Body bashing, or mind bashing? Body hits, or mind hits?

Since you would ultimately be the mother to a husband in future as your beloved son matures and gets married, can you give us any assurances that your opinion would not falter as your son is exposed to mind bashing and mind torture by his wife?

Where is Sandra? She seemed to be the lone voice that brought reason, fairness and balance to bear on gender-based matters obviously because she has a father who cared for her when abandoned by her mother. Why did you consistently shut her up? Did you get rid of her?

If problems remain unsolved, topics available for discuss may be exhausted. Boring topics or no topics translates to zero adverts! Are you merely interested in drawing attention to your program for pecunniary reasons rather than find lasting solutions?

Are you merely interested in male bashing or finding lasting solutions to gender-based issues?

Is your program a mere male-bashing program?

POST SCRIPT AND PASSING SHOT.

Only a fool would consistently try to cure causes by treating effects.

There are two sides to a coin. Solutions often reside on the flip side.

Only bigger fools would consistently look at only one side of a coin.

Only an insane mind would consistently do things same way and expect different results....

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.