Governor Ganduje said former state governor Kwankwaso is his best man after late Rimi.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has rated his predecessor, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, as the second most performing civilian governor in the state after the late Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi.

Speaking at a popular talk show radio programme Barka da Hantsi in freeom radio 99.5fm Ganduje categorised performance rating into civilian governors and military administrators.

He rated late Abubakar Rimi as the most performing civilian governor the state ever had who create so many things that still up to date the Good people of the state are using them such as creating CTV station and others, and late Alhaji Audu Bako as the best performing military administrator since its creation of kano in May 1967.

Late Audu Bako is rated best among the administrators that ruled Kano because he performed wonderfully, especially in the areas of agriculture and infrastructure. He constructed many dams across the state for irrigation farming and executed various infrastructural projects during his time and we pray that his Golden soul rest in peace, ganduje said.

And a gain i personally rate Governor Rimi as best performing civilian governor for his track record in the areas of education which I can remember during his time he sent so many kano indigen to abroad for studies which some of them currently are doctors and even professors and in part of rural development and media. He was the governor that established The Triumph newspaper and the present Abubakar Rimi Television known as (ARTV) In fact, Rimi built on from where late Audu Bako stopped.

Kwankwaso came as second because he also performed wonderfully in the year 1999-2003 a time which I served under him as his deputy again during our second tenure he perform well After in 2011-2-15, we were able to correct our past mistakes, strategised and executed various projects for the people of Kano.

It was during his second tenure that Kano got Kofar Nassarawa Bridge, Kabuga and Gadon-Kaya underpass bridges which in the History of kano is the first time, and also laid the foundation of the first Kano Independent Power Project, among other projects, Ganduje said.