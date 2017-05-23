Group queries children's day celebration

The National Council of Child Rights Advocates of Nigeria (NACCRAN), has queried why Children's Day is celebrated when Nigerian Children are abused, maltreated and are victims of racial discrimination and class distinction.

This was contained in a Press release signed by the Osun State coordinator of the council, Pastor Leye Adefioye and made available to journalists in Osogbo.

The council decried the alarming rate of daily withdrawal of children from schools right from primary school to higher institution and decline in students academic performance, saying it called for serious concern.

NACCRAN said despite the fact that Nigeria has the capacity to fund free education at all levels, there is a clause in the 1999 constitution which protects government for denying Nigerian children access to free and quality education.

According to the release: "Is Nigerian celebrating the abandoned child, abused, neglected, maltreated or the child who lacks proper guidance from parents, destitute, street children, abducted child, refugee and victims of racial discrimination and class distinction?

"As we celebrate Nigerian Child today, NACCRAN Osun State, humbly appeals to the National Assembly to deliberate on the removal of the optional clause from Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution which denies Nigerian Children the right to free education at all levels as soon and when practicable.

"Government and its agencies need to fully implement Part III, Section 23 of the Child Rights Law which prescribed fine or imprisonment for child marriage. Section 28 which frowns at using or employing children as house help; Section 29-30 which proscribed hawking or begging by children and the use of children for sexual act in return of money. Section 31 stipulates life imprisonment for any person that has carnal knowledge of a child, or indecently assaults a child."

The council thereby called for total implementation of the child's right law in Nigeria and Osun state in particular for the protection of Nigerian child.

NACCRAN also appealed to the judiciary to implement the maximum punishment (life imprisonment) for the offence of rape and indecent assault on Children.