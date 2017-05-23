Canada invites Ooni of Ife to 150th Independence Anniversary

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has been invited as a special guest of the Canadian Government to grace the country’s 150th Independence Anniversary celebrations in July this year.

The special invitation was conveyed to the African topmost monarch in his palace on Sunday by a Canadian Member of Parliament (MP), Ramesh Sangha.

Delivering the invitation, the Canadian MP said that the invitation was aimed at forging stronger ties between Canada and Nigeria.

Sangha, representing Brampton Central in the Canadian Parliament, said he would collaborate with Federal Government in the areas of economy, youth empowerment, health services, agriculture, science and technology while in Nigeria.

He described Ooni Ogunwusi as a “reference point in Nigeria in view of the enviable niche he has carved for himself since mounting the throne of his forebears.

“We Canadians are very happy with the Majesty for the great work you are doing.

“On behalf of the Canadian Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Justin Pierre James Trudeau, we are inviting you to the 150th Independence Anniversary Celebration of Canada coming up in July." The Canadian MP said.

Responding, Ooni Ogunwusi said he would continue to promote the African tradition and cultural heritage as well as propagate peace and unity across the world.

The Spiritual leader of all the Yoruba people worldwide, said he would grace the occasion in Canada and also promised to contribute his quota to the success of the programme.

The Canadian delegation include President of Nigerian-Canadian Association in Ottawa, John Adeyefa, President of Nigerian-Canadian Association in Ontario, Chidi Nwanyanwu and Leader of Nigerian Young-Adult Association in Canada, Sola Agboola.