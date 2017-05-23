Police arraign teen over public  smoking of Indian Hemp in Osun

The Osun State Police Command on Monday arraigned an 18-year old boy, Tiamiyu Kazeem before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for smoking Indian Hemp publicly.

Kazeem was docked along one Ojelabi Ojo, aged 21.

Prosecutor, Mudi Alice told the court that the accused persons on the 17th of May, 2017 around Olugun area in Osogbo, were not in unlawful possession of Indian Hemp but were also caught smoking it publicly.

She said the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 5(1)(a)(b) of Indian Hemp Act Cap 16, volume 17, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The accused persons however pleaded not guilty of the charge preferred against them.

Their counsel, Okobe Najite, also implored the court for their bail in the most lenient terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimo Sodamade granted the accused bail of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till August 8,2017.