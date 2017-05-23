Acting president Osinbajo, former military president IBB and Abdulsalami together with business mogul Dangote and others Save kano emir from Assembly Probe.

It was yesterday that The Kano State House of Assembly Announced the suspension of the investigation probe of the Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II over the embezzlement and squandering of 6billion kano emirate council money which happened as a result of intervention of so many state and National personalities.

Some of the personalities which include acting President Yemi Osinbajo, former military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The prominent Nigerians were reported to have begged kano state governor Ganduje to please ask the state assembly to let go of the probe in the interest of peace in the state so as the emir learnt his mistakes and the indigene of the state have peace of mind.

And this is what lead to yesterday the Honourable speaker of the House Kabiru Alhassan Rurum made it publicly during press comprence in the premises of the House narrated that they suspend the probe of the emir following writing letter they received from Governor Ganduje to please let the matter go for the interest of sustaining peace in the state, which again the coalition of civil society groups in the state had also joined in calling on the legislators to stop the probe.

The speaker said the Ganduje`s letter was saying Iwas calling to the entire honourable members of the house to please the probe as a result of intervention by highly placed personalities in the state as well as the country in the matter.

According to the letter said these personalities includ the acting president professor yemi osibanjo All progressive congress leaders former heads of state Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former President Abdussalam Abubakarand and his royal highness the Sultan of Sokoto Include our dear friend and Good citizen of kano state business mogul Alhaji ALiko Dangote and other businessmen and indigenes of the state Aminu Dantata Among others.

Ganduje said I am appealing to our lawmakers to temper justice with mercy and allow peace to prevail in the state and much as I recognise your independence as a separate arm of government and which has the right to investigate the emir, I am pleading with you to allow peace to prevail in kano to please suspend the probe indepenately Ganduje stated.

Governor Ganduje`s letter also recalled the peace meeting with Emir Sanusi in Kaduna where the emir had admitted his mistakes in the presence of northern Governors and apologised to him saying something like this will never happened again.

There is no gainsaying that Emir Muhammad Sunusi II has admitted all his faults and mistakes and agreed to make adjustments. I think at this juncture, we should allow peace as has been achieved to continue the governor said.

After the speaker read the letter, the Kano assembly unanimously approved the governor`s plea, except the plan to repeal the law establishing the emirate.

Our Kano state Correspondent learnt that the House’s plan remains in the pipeline, through which the lawmakers intend to create additional emirates in the state.

Kano, being the largest northern state by population, has only one emirate council, which is run by Sanusi lamido sanusi who is currently bearing his grand fathers Name as Muhd sanusi the second.

However, a lawmaker who spoke with Our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, expressed dissatisfaction with the intervention by prominent Nigerians in the probe of the emir saying that they should allow us to show him his mistakes because there is no justice he can embarrassed the chief security of the state and he think he can live with it as the constitution allow us to probe the emirate council.

He said I am not happy at all because we were set to get to the bottom of this issue before this sudden intervention by prominent personalities, But the decision to suspend the probe came a week after the Kano State Government’s anti-corruption agency suspended its probe into the financial dealings of the Emirate Council.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission said it was investigating the alleged misuse of N6 billion from the emirate treasury since when mr. sanusi came on board.

But the state’s House of Assembly had launched a separate investigation of the emir, following allegations of funds misappropriation, “defamation of character, breach of oath of office/oath of allegiance, abuse of office privileges and protocol, and political and religious interference” acting like politician while the emirate council belong to everybody.

The chairman of the anti-corruption body, Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, said the commission was suspending its probe indefinitely.

He said the commission could not continue as the House was also conducting an investigation.

Outspoken Sanusi has come under fire in recent weeks for criticising northern leaders and the establishment in the region for holding on to conservative Islamic values, which he said had stunted development in the region.

He also advocated against child marriage and counselled against Muslim men marrying more than one wife when their finances cannot support a polygamous set up.

He was also critical of the Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari after the governor had said God was punishing people in his state for their sins through the meningitis outbreak. Of the six northern states that recorded meningitis cases, Zamfara was the worst hit.

Even though Yari fired back at the emir, the Kano Emirate Council, which Sanusi chairs by virtue of his position, came under the search light of the state’s anti-graft commission.

When word got out that the council was being investigated, it issued a statement clarifying that contrary to the allegation that it had misappropriated N6 billion, it had spent N4.3 billion since the enthronement of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

It said when Sanusi ascended the throne in 2014, it had the sum of N1 billion in its coffers.

Sanusi, who was the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has also defended his lifestyle, which has been criticized for being ostentatious and flamboyant.

He said the two Rolls Royce he uses were given to him as gifts, while his friends in the banking sector had provided the private jet he uses for his foreign and local travel.