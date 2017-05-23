If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Lagos government terminates N844b Fourth Mainland Bridge contract

By The Rainbow

The Lagos State Government on Monday terminated the N844billion Fourth Mainland Bridge contract.

 Reason: delay in the commencement of work.
The state’s Commissioner for Waterfront and Infrastructure Development Adebowale Akinsanya, explained that the State Government was considering proposals from foreign investors in the United States of America and Britain to accelerate the commencement of the project.

According to Akinsanya, the government has  dumped the former contractors, including Africa Financial Corporation (AFC) and other investors.

  He assured residents that the government will ensure appropriate investors are named soon.

