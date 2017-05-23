Supreme Court strikes out Sheriff application, reserves judgement on Makarfi appeal

The Supreme Court has struck out an application by Ali Modu Sheriff, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party which sought the court not to hear the appeal of Ahmed Makarfi, national caretaker of the party.

The court however reserved judgement in the appeal by Ahmed Makarfi against Ali Modu Sheriff over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairmanship.

Factionalisation of the PDP, which until May 2015, had ruled Nigeria for 6 years, has crippled the party and made it incapable of providing viable opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The five member panel presided by Justice Walter Onnoghen said the new date will be communicated to parties.

Sheriff in the application asked the apex court to not to hear Makarfi's appeal because he could not initiate legal proceedings in the name of party, having being sacked by the appeal court.