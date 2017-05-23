Governors Nyesom Wike and Ayo Fayose As the New Face of Nigeria's Opposition Politics

Since the PDP lost the 2015 general elections to the APC, the role of the opposition which is indispensable in a democracy has been redefined by governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Ayo Fayose of Ekiti states as the arrowhead with their infantile tantrums and theatrics which is a great disservice to the responsibility and responsiveness of opposition politics in a multi party democracy.

From one's investigation, it has been established that these two governors are working in an unholy alliance, not to play the responsible role of the opposition but just to stoke up crisis and heighten public tension and so far, so good, they have been carrying out this plot at the expense of national security.

If we all recollect the NIA DG $34 million Ikoyi apartment saga, these two governors, who since their assumption into office in order to cover up their intellectual deficit, have abandoned their core function of governance to the people of the two states to display irrationality and irresponsibility in utter disrespect to their exalted office and the peoples mandate, were united with their acolyte in chaos and confusion Femi Fani Kayode, in shouting themselves hoarse that the recovered money belonged to former Rivers state governor and sitting minister for transportation, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, against logic and rationality, even when there was no evidence to substantiate their wild allegation.

Even when it was established that the Ikoyi, Lagos apartment from which the money was recovered, belonged to the wife of the suspended DG of NIA who publicly came out to assert that the money was part of the slush funds allocated by former President Jonathan to his agency for some assignment, these trio and their orchestra, continued to assault public sensibilities with the bogus claim even without producing supporting evidence.

Before this episode, these two governors have established a reputation for notoriety in public office by their utterances and conduct which undermines the responsibility that goes with being a custodian of the peoples mandate.

Just this evening of May 22, 2017, one read from some online medium that governor Ayo Fayose has set up a panel to probe Dr. Kayode Fayemi, his predecessor and in acting his part of the script, governor Nyesom Wike was equally reported in the media, as alleging that his predecessor Hon. Chibuike Amaechi has established a cult group with the intention of destabilizing his government and peace of the people of Rivers state.

While it is not in doubt that accountability is a very important tenet of democracy and so no one should quarrel with the panel set up by governor Fayose to look into the activities of his predecessor as well as the allegations of governor Nyesom Wike against his predecessor, one would like to admonish Nigerians to be very vigilant and start taking stock of the activities of these two governors whose conducts is a threat to the peace and tranquility of the society and sustenance of democratic ethos.

One would also like to call on the security agencies to immediately swing into action to investigate the allegations by governor Nyesom Wike and make their findings public because it falls into their jurisdiction of ensuring public order.

After this show, we wait to see what would be the next simultaneous move of these two governors, who have established a penchant for acting out a script with many plots just to confuse and distract Nigerians who have had to endure their irritating antics, but are not amused.

We are watching.