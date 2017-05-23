Revenue generation drive: Kano state govt to tap from culture potentials – Gov. Ganduje

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has hinted that as part of efforts to ensure sustainableeconomic growth and development of the state, his administration intends to exploit Kano’s hitherto untapped culture and tradition potentials.

“The State Government will continue to work with stakeholders in this sector so as to tap the inexhaustible economic resources that can be found in the culture and tradition industry”, he stated.

He made the assertion in a speech during the opening of an Arts, Crafts and Food Exhibition, in commemoration of the state golden jubilee, at Gidan Dan Hausa, the state History and Culture Bureau.

The governor noted that apart from been the centre of commerce, Kano was also proud to be one of the leading states that uphold indigenous culture and tradition.

“So many successes of our cultural troupes at both national and international competitions can bear testimony to this with the most recent one at the Africa Drum Festival where our contingent came first” he enthused.

Thus, Gov. Ganduje described the exhibition as window to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage including Arts and Crafts, adding “it is also educative in the sense that it will show how our craftsmen make tools such as farm implements, dying, horse regalia, weaving, and different types of traditional food that are highly nutritious”.

The governor later inspected exhibited Hausa snacks like bakilawa, dubulam, gireba, algaragis, alkaki, dakuwa among others are light foods, which are traditionally given out as a mark of generosity and friendship.

Also on display were varieties of leather which are traded in North Africa, Europe etc, and wrongly regarded by Europeans to have originated from Morocco.

The governor took time to admire pictures of past and current leaders both military and elected ones together with their cabinet members and a brief of their modest contributions to the development of the state.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai

DG Media & Communications

Government House Kano

May 22, 2017