  EMULATE VIRTUES OF ERELU KUTI

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has urged women in the state to emulate the lofty virtues of Erelu Kuti, a great woman of hospility who left a legacy of kindness and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Erelu Kuti was the only daughter of the first King of Lagos, Oba Ado, who reigned in the 18th century. Reputed for her kindness, hospitality and free-giving, she had two male siblings, Gabbaro and Akinsemoyin.

Mrs. Ambode gave the charge during the presentation of a stage drama in her honour titled, “The Travails of Erelu Kuti, the Queen Mother”, at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, on Sunday.

Bolanle noted that the historical stage drama depicting Lagos of the 18th Century, told the story of the significant role played by women in the evolution and development of Lagos as a land of hospitality and opportunity, adding that the drama helped relive the past and project the rich culture of the people to the outside world.

According to her, “This presentation also highlights the positive aspects of our culture and belief systems, as well as identify the vibrancy of the people of Lagos. It also serves to educate and refresh our memories about our history and helps project our rich arts and culture to the outside world”.

She congratulated all awardees at the event and commended the initiative of the programme organizers.

In her own address, the coordinator of the project, Princess Bolanle Kazeem, who disclosed that the presentation was to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the state, likened the good heart and humanitarian disposition of Mrs. Ambode, to the legendary kindness and hospitality of Erelu Kuti.

She said Mrs. Ambode’s Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative , which had greatly impacted women and children in the state, reminded one of the unequalled love and passion of the Erelu for the welfare and happiness of less privileged person.

Kazeem said: “We have chosen our mother, the first Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, who also has the same traits as the Erelu Kuti in her kind and positive acts towards the citizens of Lagos State. Aside God, she is also the supportive pillar behind the success of our amiable and dependable governor’’.

She urged people to continue to do historical drama presentations, to educate upcoming youths, especially the girl child, about heroines and historical figures who played prominent traditional roles in the development of our race.

Mrs Bolanle Ambode was awarded the distinguished culture personality award; the distinguished role model award and the art patron award, while Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, was awarded excellent role model award.

Present were Princess Adebisi Sarah Sosan, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola, head of service, Lagos State; members of the state exco; members of Lagos house of assembly; body of permanent secretary; sole administrators and other distinguished personalities.

Folashade Kadiri ( Mrs.)

Asst. Director Public Affairs

Office of the wife of the Governor of Lagos State