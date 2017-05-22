COAS VISITS KANO, COMMENDS GOV. GANDUJE FOR SUPPORT

Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, ‎has said that the Nigerian Army would remain unshaken in its commitment to protect Nigerians from the activities of insurgents and other criminals.‎

”Insurgents and other criminals have been seriously degraded and the army would not relent until it ensures peace and stability in all parts of the country,” he assured, pledging the commitment of officers and men in the discharge of their duties.‎

Gen. Buratai made the assertion today (Saturday) when he visited the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the Government House in Kano. ‎

The Chief of Army Staff said that he was in Kano to supervise the round-up a special military exercise tagged “Operation Scorpion Sting II (Harbin Kunama II), aimed at flushing out terrorists and other criminals, from Falgore forest in Doguwa Local Government area of the state.‎

Gen. Buratai said that the operation was launched in Southern Kaduna to address the problem of clashes between farmers and herdsmen, as well as ethno-religious crisis in the area, adding that similar operations were also conducted in Zamfara, Bauchi and the Niger Delta area.

He said the operation had so far yield positive results in Kano and in the other places, noted that kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling are now a thing of the past in the Falgore forest axis of the state. Gen. Buratai however, disclosed that the Nigerian Army would continue to use the forest as a training ground.

He thanked the state governor for providing accommodation and 16 new Toyota Hilux vans for the army in Kano in addition to providing compensation for demolishing part of 3 Brigade in the state capital, to pave way for construction of a public infrastructure, by the Ganduje administration.

Earlier, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, had attributed the positive changes witnessed in the military, to the support and leadership of the President‎ Buhari, saying it is evident that the Boko Haram insurgency is coming to an end.

‎The governor also commended Nigerian soldiers for their patriotism and robustness, despite daunting challenges, urging them to keep the spirit alive.

“I must also commend your efforts in ensuring the fulfillment of this administration’s pledge to secure lives and property; because of your contributions, the situation has greatly improved.” he said.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai

DG Media & Communications

Government House Kano

May 20, 2017.