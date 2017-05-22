Osun Assembly Honours Aregbesola with life member of the house

The Osun State House of Assembly will on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 honour Governor Rauf Aregbesola with Honourary Life Member of the house.

The legislative honour will corroborate an Annual Lecture in honour of Aregbesola as part of the programmes listed for his 60th birthday celebration.

In a statement, the Chairman House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye said the Leader of the House of Representatives, Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila would deliver the Inaugural Lecture with a topic, "Suitability of Presidential System of Government In A Multi-ethnic Democracy".

Oyintiloye said the programme was targeted at celebrating the commitment and developmental ideas the Governor has brought into governance in the state.

"The record of achievements of Aregbesola within six years of his administration will forever remain evergreen in the state."

The lawmaker stressed that the Assembly would not relent in giving legislative support to the executive in order to aid the development of the state.