Adeleke's death: Coroner adjourns for final verdict

The Coroner Inquest set up by Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola to look into the sudden death of the first civilian Governor of the State, late Senator Isiaka Adeleke has adjourned its sitting to May 29 for presentation of findings.

The Coroner in charge, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara made this announcement during the court sitting earlier this morning.

He explained that the Coroner inquest sitting started fully on the 10th of May and 15 people were summoned but only 10 people responded.

He said it seems those who shunned the inquest did so intentionally.

His words,"To create awareness of the inquest, advertisement was made on the 11th of May in two national newspapers in place of the Tribune newspaper and The Nation newspaper.

"15 people in all were summoned but only 10 showed up. Obviously, those who didn't show up did so intentionally and I cannot wait for them forever.

"So, the sitting is adjourned to May 29 for presentation of final findings." Ayilara added.