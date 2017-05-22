The Colour Of True Love

Love is a decision. Emotions are exciting. They run high or low, they can come and go, but love remains. What is love and how do you show it? Yes, love has to be shown.

There are foolish habits or behaviour that can break your relationship. On the other hand there are good habits that you can practise and enrich your love relationship. Here are a few of these make or break habits that can clear deception and bring a real sustainable love.

Love is a Commitment

Living together or co-habitation with your boy/girl friend is not marriage. If someone does not want to commit, then he/she does not truly love you. ‘ Perfect love cast out fear .’ True love, from God, the God kind of love, has the courage to face fear and cast it out, and commit in marriage! ‘There is no fear in love [dread does not exist], but full-grown (complete, perfect) love turns fear out of doors {and} expels every trace of terror!’ [ 1 John 4:18 Amp ]. If she or he says, ‘I am not ready to commit.’ The truth is that this person does not love you enough to drive out his or her fear and commit, that is, you are not worth the commitment. Most will say ‘I am waiting for the perfect moment.’ Perfect for who and for what? Real love is so powerful such that it can make ones’ world stop. In selflessness he/she can do anything to get a commitment.

Past Lovers

If you really love your spouse, why do you keep in touch with your past lovers? True love, the love that comes from God is single minded and leave no room for ‘just in case’ or second option or doubt. If you really love your spouse or fiancé, then prove it by getting rid of old relationships. Keeping in touch with past lovers is a sign of double mindedness and this usually threatens or can break your current relationship. The situation is made worse if these communications are done behind your spouse’s back. Dumping your former love will give you the energy to focus and enrich your spouse, building a stronger relationship.

Relatives and Extended Family Members

If you really love your spouse, why do your parents or brothers or sisters comes first. If you love him/her so much why is he/she not the first priority? Why do you make your family decisions with your parents and siblings? If you love your spouse so much why do you join your friends and family members to speak bad about your spouse? This is not the God kind of love, and it does not make sense. In simple terms the priority that you give your spouse is an indication of the depth of your love for him/her.

Love is Sharing

The God kind of love is not selfish, actually it is about giving and sharing. If you love your spouse that much, the money you earn is not your own. It belongs to you and your spouse jointly. The assets you have are not yours alone. All things are shared. If you love your spouse, why do you hide money from him/her? Is this how you want your spouse to treat you in return? Love is selfless.

Keeping Secrets

The way you share your lives shows a lot about your level of love for your spouse. Actions speak louder than word. If you really love your spouse, you will disclose all! Keeping secrets builds a false sense of trust, which is a risk to your marriage. How much are you hiding from the one you claim you love most?

Finally, If you really love him/her why do you do things that will hurt him/her? True love is genuine and truthful. It covers one’s faults and builds.

