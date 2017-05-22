How some Nigerians travelled to India to pray for President’s death

The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has alleged that some politicians went to India to pray for the President’s death.

According to Daily Post, Onochie said the President’s political enemies changed their tactics when they found out their prayers did not work.

The president’s aide, in a post of her Facebook page, also alleged that the unnamed people paid media house to attack Buhari.

Onochie said “There must be a reason why some members of the political elite in Nigeria do not want to see President Muhammadu Buhari in power. They rigged him out of elections in the past and now that Nigerians overpowered them with the support of the card reader, they want him dead.

“In 2015, when it was obvious the electorates had their eyes set on him, they scammed President Jonathan to postpone the election and to further empty the Nigerian treasury so they could ‘buy’ more electorates.

“But they knew Nigerians were not ready to be bought so they pocketed the campaign loot. Those who took part in the scamming of ex-President Jonathan, are being asked to cough up and the junkiest of them all, is cursing and swearing because he is being held accountable.

“Transition was a scam. Financial books were cooked. They tried to cover up their financial wickedness and recklessness against this nation. They hired some school dropouts, products of their 16 years of mis-governance across the nation, to try to disrupt the nation.

“And then they hired red, green, blue, and all shades of media outfits to unleash a coordinated attack on his government. Bravely, he soldiers on.

“They travelled as far as Niger Republic, India, etc. and in vain, they engaged the services of marabouts and soothsayers (mere men), to their own disappointments.

“Pastors and bishops (mere men), whose unholy services were engaged to pray for his death, resorted to attacking him once they have prayed and he did not die.”

The presidential aide did not reveal the names of the politicians who went to India.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.