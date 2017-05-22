Deutsche Welle demands the immediate release of their correspondent in DR Congo

DW-correspondent Antéditeste Niragira has been imprisoned in the Democratic Republic of Congo since Wednesday (17 May 2017).

Niragira wanted to file a report for DW about the desolate conditions of Burundian refugees in a camp near the town of Kavimvira in the DR Congo.

Our correspondent was arrested by members of the Congolese intelligence service (ANR) in the refugee camp and transferred to a prison in the town of Uvira. Meanwhile, a lawyer commissioned by DW was able to ascertain the physical integrity of our correspondent.

Congolese authorities are refusing to provide further information about the accusation of espionage against our correspondent.

„The accusation that our correspondent is a spy is outrageous and baseless“, says DW-spokesperson Christoph Jumpelt. „We demand that the authorities in the DR Congo release Antéditeste Niragira immediately and provide for his safe return to Burundi.“

The last contact from Niragira with his wife was at 12:00 hours (local time) on 17 May 2017 from the Burundian-Congolese border crossing at Gatumba. Since the news of his disappearance, DW has been working on Antéditeste Niragira’s release through all available channels.