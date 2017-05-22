NUJ award: Group eulogizes Osun Deputy Governor

A group of professionals of Osogbo extraction under the aegis of Osogbo Affairs Foundation has described the award of 'Golden Mother' conferred on the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori, by the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) as a well deserved honor.

According to the group, the award only shows how much admiration, respect and love media practitioners in the state have for the deputy governor and also their confidence in her motherly roles.

In a statement jointly signed by its Convener, Prince Hameed Oyegbade and the Chairman of Steering Committee, Mr AbdulRahman Okunade, the group lauded the deputy governor for being a good ambassador and worthy daughter of Osogbo and urged her to continue to live by great examples which she is known for.

"We want to congratulate and identify with our mother, sister, and daughter, the Deputy Governor of the state of Osun, Mrs Grace Titilayo Laoye-Tomori on this well deserved honour as the 'Golden Mother' of the year, conferred on her by members of the Osun NUJ during their just-concluded 2017 Press Week.

"No doubt, the award is in recognition of her motherly love, roles, efforts and commitment, which have continued to earn her accolades within and outside the state.

"We are indeed proud to be associated with her, even as we pray God continue to bless her." the group stated.