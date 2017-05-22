LAGOS TO HOST THE NIGERIAN CHILD AWARD 2017

Do you know any exceptional child who is within the ages of 6 to 15 years and has shown unusual talent and exceptional achievement in any of the listed award categories? Here is a chance to discover, nurture and celebrate such a child at the Nigerian Child Award 2017. The Nigerian Child Award is the first annual award in Nigeria, entirely dedicated to celebrating the Nigerian Children. We give recognition to children within the ages of 6 to 15 years with exceptional abilities, who display outstanding bravery and inspire other children with their actions in different fields such as academics, arts, entertainment, sports etc. The event will also celebrate people, projects and organizations that have had the greatest impact in transforming the lives of children across Nigeria. Each award categories will be named after reputable personalities who will also present the awards to the kids as an inspiration and guide to the limitless future of the awardees. Aside the award plaque, each of the awardees is entitled to a certificate, and a cash/gift prize. To nominate a child, send full names, address, parent’s phone number and a short description of the child’s achievements to [email protected] and copy [email protected]

AWARD CATEGORIES

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR is given to a child who can be considered as a true mentor. This child will have positively affected the life, or lives of others. The nominee will have shown empathy and compassion while lending support for his/her willingness to inspire others and has shown remarkable generosity to others! His/Her work and achievements set him/her apart as a role model, setting the pace for other children in Nigeria.

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR AWARD is given to a child entrepreneur who has demonstrated extraordinary vision, leadership and commitment to running a business enterprise and with measurable business success in terms of growth.

MUSIC ARTISTE OF THE YEAR given to a child in the music industry who has recorded remarkable achievements.

OAP OF THE YEAR (AUDIO) is given to a child in the entertainment industry who has remarkable achievements in audio and radio industry.

OAP OF THE YEAR (VISUAL) is given to a child in the entertainment industry who has remarkable achievements in the visual and television industry.

ACTOR/ACTRESS OF THE YEAR AWARD is given to a child in the entertainment industry who has remarkable achievements in the movie industry.

COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR AWARD is given to a child in the entertainment industry who has remarkable achievements in comedy. (This Award is to be sponsored by AY or Ali Baba)

FASHION PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AWARD is given to a child who has demonstrated measurable achievements in the fashion industry

AWARD FOR INNOVATIONS AND INVENTIONS is given to a child researcher, scientist, innovator, inventor who has distinguished herself/himself and achieved a measurable breakthrough in the field of science and technology.

AWARD FOR ACEDEMIC EXCELLENCE is given to a child who has remarkable academic excellence. The highest score in a general examination like Junior WAEC ETC will be one of the yardsticks.

DANCE GROUP OF THE YEAR is given to a child or a dance group in the entertainment industry who has remarkable achievements in dance.

NIGERIAN CHILD FUTURE AUTHOR AWARD is given to a child for his/her awesome achievement in creative writing!

NIGERIAN CHILD HONESTY AWARD is given to a remarkably truthful child who has exhibited honesty and integrity in odd moments!

NIGERIAN CHILD ADVOCACY AWARD is given to a child who commits time and energy lending his/her voice to a social or developmental cause and made a measurable impact to bring about change.

ARTS AND CULTURE AWARD is given to a child who demonstrates passion for arts & culture including drawing, or visual arts. The nominee is committed to helping others understand the importance of arts in their community through acts like mentoring, teaching, fundraising and raising awareness.

LEADERSHIP AWARD is given to a child who takes on a leadership role to bring about positive change to the community or inspire other children to greatness.

Sportsmanship Award given to a child for having a special talent and having excelled in the area of sports! Aside excelling, he/she must have demonstrated sportsman-like qualities such as mentorship, coaching, planning and enthusiasm and shown commitment to helping others recognize sport as an important part of their community.