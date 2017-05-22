Osogbo-born Professionals Congratulate Aregbesola on 60th birthday

A group of professionals of Osogbo extraction under the aegis of Osogbo Affairs Foundation has congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola on his 60th birthday celebration.

In a congratulatory message jointly signed by its Convener, Prince Hameed Oyegbade and the Chairman of Steering Committee, Mr AbdulRahaman Okunade, today, the group described Governor Rauf Aregbesola as a unique man whose enigmatic disposition and commitment to the development of the state must be commended.

While stating that Osogbo, the state capital has indeed witnessed transformation and development since the advent of Aregbesola's administration in 2010, the group implored the governor not to relent in his drive to take the state to a greater height.

"We especially congratulate Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the State of Osun on his 60th birthday. Attaining such milestone is not an easy thing and we thank God for his life and pray that Almighty Allah will continue to bless him with more wisdom to paddle the canoe of our dear state and all his personal affairs."

All professionals under the umbrella of Osogbo Affairs Foundation appreciate the energy, commitment and efforts of Governor Aregbesola in changing the face of Osogbo as the capital of the state of Osun and urge him not to relent. Once again, we wish him long life and prosperity," the group said.