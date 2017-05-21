Clerics pray for Aregbesola at 60; urge him to remain focused

Islamic clerics in Osun have advised Governor Rauf Aregbesola to remain focused on his mission and not get distracted by attempts to derail his administration. The Chief Imam of Osogbo Sheikh Musa Animasaun and the Mufashir of Osogbo, Sheikh Maruf Ishola dropped these words of admonitions on Friday and Sunday respectively as the spoke at different special prayers organized in honour of the Governor for his 60th birthday anniversary.

Sheikh Animasaun, who delivered the sermon at the special Jumat Service held at the Osogbo Central Mosque Osogbo in commemoration of the Governors 60th year birthday, said Aregbesola’s ascension to power itself is a testimony to what he described as "Allah's unpredictable ways of doing things regardless of what the humans decide".

Those who accompanied Aregbesola to the special service in his honour include former Minister of State for Defence Mr. Musiliu Obanikoro, Senator Bayo Salami, and Other top functionaries of government such as the Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, Chief of staff Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

Sheikh Animasaun said Aregbesola was underrated by humans but because he had been destined to assume the mantle of leadership in the state, all hurdles placed in his way were surmounted.

He urged Nigerians to draw good lessons from the governor whom he said has surpassed all expectations in terms of his commitment to the development of the state.

“This is a great lesson for us all and it is important for all of us to learn from it. People did not give him any chance as a governorship aspirant and candidate then. But because Allah had decreed that he would preside over the affairs of Osun, he assumed the position in spite of all the hurdles placed in his way.

“Today, we have no reason not to thank Allah for his life now that he is clocking 60. The only thing we can advise him on is to remain focused and committed to the good of his people that he has demonstrated.” the cleric said.

Animasaun listed quality roads, mega schools, emergency equipments such as ambulances across the state, provision of positive engagements for several thousands of youths in the state and above all, a new image of a prosperous state where investors can now come as indelible marks that Aregbesola has created.

This was as Sheikh Ishola implored the state helmsman to continue to reflect on his past as he clocks 60years on earth.

Ishola, who is the Mufasir-Imam of Osogboland stated at Osogbo branch of Nasiru-llahi-Fathir Society while delivering sermon at a special prayer heralding the 60th Birthday Anniversary of Governor Aregbesola.

The Islamic scholar who described Governor Aregbesola as an embodiment of human character, said his life has impacted greatly in the lives of humanity.

He called on Governor Aregbesola to use the occasion of his birthday anniversary to focus more on the advancement of humanity.

Ishola, who cited different verses from the holy Quran, said birthday anniversary must be a period of sober reflection to every soul.

According to him, the celebration of one's birthday must in no doubt be set aside to reflect on the past and as well design for future existence.

"We must see this period as a time to think about the beginning of our lives. We must also use the occasion to reflect on our presence.

"It is a period of thanksgiving and praises to God and a period for one to look at those behind him and find reason to thank Almighty God", he added.

The Islamic cleric however urged Governor Aregbesola not to relent in his effort of promoting Omoluabi ethos which according to him has being instituted into socio-economic, religious and political lives of the people in the state.