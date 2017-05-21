Yobe communities, youths prevent Senate leader from attend marriage ceremony

The Gasma Community and youths from north senatorial district of Yobe state have prevented Senator Ahmed Lawan, the Senate leader from attending a marriage ceremony at the emir of Bade’s palace in Gashu’a.

Senator Ahmed Lawan was prevented from attending the ceremony because of the

alleged non-performances by his Constituents since his election to

the National Assembly.

Buba Isa , leader of Gasma Youths Asssociation (GMYA) disclosed

this to Newsmen while giving the reason why the Senate Leader was humiliated at the Senatorial Headquarters in Gashua.

Gasma is a farming community located along Nguru-Gashua road, 190 kilometres northwest of Damaturu, the Yobe state

capital.

He said the road was blocked and the Senator prevented from attending the wedding ceremony because, " Sen. Ahmed Lawan has not been representing us effectively since we elected him to the National Assembly".

" Our living condition has not improved in the last eight years even though he always promise to do something for us each time he is home. We are fed up and next time we shall recall him", the youths leader said.

Our Correspondent gathered that the Convoy of the Senate Leader was forced bacj to Kano despite the heavy Security presence where he took a filght back to Abuja.