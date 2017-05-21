EMIR SANUSI ADVISES KANO STATE GOVERNMENT TO MAKE EDUCATION A PRIORITY ENDEAVOR

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II has advised Kano state government to pay more attention to the sector of education saying a knowledge based economy is the key to development.

“Education holds the key to our development. We must continue to give priority attention to the sector because it is the bedrock of any development,” he said.

He made the call in a keynote address at the opening of two-day conference, which is part of week-long activities organized by the state government to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The Emir further advised the government to prioritize girl-child education because it has great potential to fast track social change and accelerate development.

Emir Sanusi advised the state to exploit areas where it has comparative advantage, stressing that for Kano to remain competitive, it must improve agriculture using private sector driven initiatives, as well as revitalize the power sector.

“Fixing power and agriculture are critical components of any initiative aimed at bringing development to Kano state”, the traditional ruler emphasized.

“We must be ready to change our way of thinking; if we must be able to face the challenges and ensure economic growth and development of the state.” he added.

In his remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said: “As our dear State turns fifty, we have arrived at the moment in history when we are left with no option but to channel our thought and action towards attaining the desired growth and development”.

“To avail the youth the opportunity to grasp our historical development and refresh the minds of the older generation among us, papers presented at this Conference are expected to analyze the history, socio-political and economic trends as defined by the administrative modalities in the past 50 years”, the governor added.

According to Gov. Ganduje, “this approach and the effect of globalization, ICT etc would enable Kano key into developmental trends including the various scientific options available to meet the current challenges”.

To re-launch Kano to greatness, he restated commitment to adhere to the principle of continuity, consolidation, fine-tuning and introduction of new projects, pointing out that although the task is enormous, his administration is determined to change the economic landscape of the state with the lean resources available coupled with cooperation from all development partners.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai

DG Media & Communications

Government House Kano

May 21, 2017.