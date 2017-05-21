EFCC to Hold Walk Against Corruption May 23

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC will on Tuesday May 23, 2017 stage anti corruption walk intended to further galvanize the Nigerian populace to embrace the fight against corruption. Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu who is expected to lead the walk in Abuja said the exercise is planned to coincide with the second anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. According to him, the government’s focus on anti- corruption has galvanized the ant- corruption establishment and delivered hope that corruption can indeed be fought with the right political will.

The EFCC walk against corruption is expected to feature stakeholders from divers sectors including the organized labour, youth organizations, women groups, civil society organizations, and lots more. The exercise is expected to hold simultaneously in all the cities where the EFCC currently have offices. These include Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Gombe, Ibadan, Benin, Maiduguri, Kano and Kaduna.

In Abuja, the walk is expected to take off from the EFCC head office in Wuse 2, with brief stop at the Unity Fountain where invited groups are to join the procession.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

21 May, 2017