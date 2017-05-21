Ramadan: Cleric urges Muslims to amend relationship with Allah

As an admonition to the fast approaching Ramadan period, an Islamic cleric, Imam Abdul Ganiyy Shittu has urged Muslims to renew their connection with Allah.

He implored Muslims to take full advantage of the holy period to amend their relationship and connection to the Most High.

Alhaji Shittu who is the Chief Imam of Salaudeen Oladejo mosque gave this charge during a sermon titled, "Ramadan and its benefit" on Friday at Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The Imam noted that Ramadan is a period of multiple blessings as the holy Qur'an was revealed during it and while the gates of hell would be closed, the gates of heaven would be opened during it.

He explained Allah said every deed a man does is for himself except fasting which Allah himself would reward one for.

He added that another important advantage of making good use of Ramadan is that the period serves as a means to attain Allah's forgiveness.

Alhaji Shittu thereby urged Muslims to take full advantage of every part of the Ramadan period to get full reward and an esteemed position with Allah.

He implored Muslims to shun vain talks, perform the night prayer (Tahajjud), pay Zakat, do much Sodaqa, attach their hearts to the mosque and detach their hearts from sins during the period.

