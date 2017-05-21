Precious Ajunwa's Galaxy4Peace Empower Young People on Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention Skill

Lagos Nigeria -6th May, Galaxy4Peace organized a capacity building training for young people on Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention to prepare the new set of volunteers set to dedicate their time in spreading the message of peace particularly amongst their peers and to their communities in Nigeria at large.

The event held as part of our project to introduce new sets of young people into peacebuilding business, targets to raise young people’s awareness of the dangers of violence, the role young people need to play in contributing their quota in promoting peace, thereby prepare them as peace leaders in their respective communities.

Illuminating the participants on why the organization came into existence, Precious Ajunwa, Galaxy4Peace Project Lead enlightened them why the vision keyed into young people as a tool in countering violent extremism - focusing on projects the organisation run to promote the sustainable development goal no 16 "Peace Justice & Strong Institution".

Speaking to participants on Volunteering as a Tool for Sustainable Development, Olumide Idowu of Climate Wednesday noted that volunteer speak for our future hence, “volunteering gives you your next opportunity; Get focus and know that you are priceless" , he shared.

Sharing his insight on youth engagement in sustainable development, using himself as a case study, David Ogundero of Galaxy4Peace emphasized that the overall success of the Sustainable Development Goals depends on youth engagement because young people if equipped have the right capacity to drive positive change in their communities and countries.

The event, held as part of Galaxy4Peace project to welcome new youth recruitment into #Youth4Peace movement countering violent extremism, aims to raise young people’s awareness of the dangers of violent extremism, develop their leadership abilities and prepare them as peace leaders in their respective schools and communities.

During the training, using United State Institute of Peace training manual, Ms Ajunwa empowered the participants with focus on Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention, while succeeded in stimulating more positive attitudes from the participants, she noted that there is no alternative to non-violence in solving conflicts.

Through experiential learning, sharing, and dialogues, the participants learned how their involvement is crucial in maintaining, promoting conflict resolution skills among others.

Targeting young and influential youths, the one-day workshop was attended by both graduates and undergraduates who were selected through their application, youth mapping at University of Lagos campuses and youth organizations.

Coming from different backgrounds, these young people were chosen for their potential as agents of peace, or peace leaders, as we referred to the participants during the workshop

Some of the issues that were add ressed includes the importance of peacebuilding, peacebuilding activities, conflict prevention, preventive diplomacy, post conflict prevention and early warning system and signs while highlights of the training include task breakout session and planning of new advocacy campaigns for execution.