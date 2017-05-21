Newspapers' vendors demand payment of supply debt from Osun LG, Ministries

The News Paper Distributors' Association of Nigeria (NDAN) Osun State Chapter, has demanded for the payment of debt owed the association by the State Local Government and Ministries.

In a press release signed by the association's chairman, Alhaji Muhammed Azeez Olaiya, NDAN claimed it supplied Newspapers and Magazine to various Local Government and Ministries for the period of 2013-2014 unpaid.

NDAN said the various Local Government and Ministries owed the association the sum of N2,758,820.

According to the statement, " This is to inform you that the above body that comprises Newspapers Distributors and Vendors supply various Local Government and Ministries for the period of 2013-2014.

"Which amounted to the tune of N2,758,820 being the cost of the Newspapers and Magazine supply.

"The Local Government and Ministries owing us include: Olorunda LG, Orolu LG, Irepodun LG, Osogbo LG, Osun State Hospital Management Board and LG Auditor General.

"Others are Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Agric, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Women and Social Affair, Ministry of Solid Minerals, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy and Parastatal.

"It may interest you that Government haven't stop running cost and monthly imprest meant for the payment of Newspapers and Magazine during the period of supply. And we wrote several letters to permanent secretaries and Executive Secretaries concerned with no reply or payment.

"The publishers and Newspaper houses are mounting pressure seriously on us and they are planning to take dramatic measures against us." NDAN added.