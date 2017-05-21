Adeleke's death: Coroner calls for public memoranda

The Coroner Inquest set up by Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke led by Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, has ordered for public memoranda.

The Inquest began its sitting last week with the people who saw the deceased last testifying before the Coroner.

Among those that testified was the Deputy Governor, Mrs Grace Titilayo Laoye Tomori, the party leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) South West Senatorial District, Hon. Akintola Amobi, the Chief Medical Director of Biket Hospital, Dr. Adebisi Adenle and CMD Lautech, Dr. Akeem Lasisi.

Others were the Executive Secretary to Ede South, Mr Ojo Joshua, Consultant Anatomic Pathologist at Lautech, Dr. Olufemi Solaja, DPO Dugbe Police Station, Mr Ogunkanmi Gbemileke, O C Homicide, Moses Eleta and the party chieftain who hosted the late lawmaker at his late public function, Engr. Olasunkanmi Olaniyi.

The nurse who allegedly treated the deceased before he died, Mr Alfred Aderibigbe also appeared before the coroner to give his testimony.

After the testimonies of the witnesses, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara asked people with meaningful suggestions or observation that could guide the Coroner in the cause of finding the cause of the late Senator's death to submit their memoranda.

He said this on Friday shortly before adjourning the sitting.