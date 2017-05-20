Group Flays APC Guber Aspirant Obidigbo for insensitivity

Renascent Anambra Transparency Democratic League (RATDL), a socio-political transparency advocacy group based in Awka, Anambra State has condemned statement by an APC Gubernatorial Aspirant, Dr. Chike Obidigbo describing governor “Obiano’s trip to US is a Waste.” The statement which was in reaction to publication several social media platform alleging that the governor took a total of 179 persons to America to celebrate the daughter’s graduation at the state’s expense, was adjudged by the National Coordinator of RATDL as hasty and insensitive.

The group’s position was made known by its National Coordinator, Comrade Chuma Nweke to select journalists in Awka on Friday where he wondered why Dr. Obidigbo did not think it wise to properly scrutinize the veracity of the allegations of profligacy against Chief Willie Obiano especially as it concerns the daughter of a fellow man who happens to be a governor.

According to the Group Coordinator, “we find it regrettable that Dr. Obidigbo who aspires to lead Anambra cannot draw a line between politics and private family engagement hence he dabbles headlong into falsehood and tales by moonlight manufactured by agent provocateurs on Laptop to demean the First family of Anambra and score cheap political point.”

Said he; “granted that Obiano is governor, his private life and family time with wife, children and indeed select friends should not be interpreted or treated as state affair, especially where it is clear that the state has no hand in it.”

“Anambra is still highly rated for prudent management of meager resources and one of the least indebted states in Nigeria. So far, there is no evidence that the governor is doing otherwise. Therefore the attempt to smear the person of the governor by alluding to non-existent profligacy when he is having a private family engagement for a graduating daughter is to say the least wicked and condemnable.” The group averred.

The organization challenged Dr. Obidigbo to show proof that Obiano organized a state function in USA with state resources to mark his daughter’s graduation. Otherwise he should tender an unreserved apology to the Obiano’s and the good people of Anambra State.

The democratic watchdog also called on political aspirants not to heat up the public space with incendiary commentaries but rather concentrate discussions on issues and allow the electorates to make a clear choice.

They also advised gubernatorial aspirants to avoid the tendency to pull down the entire house just to make a point; stressing that they are genuinely concerned; hence “we say that this sort of reckless politicking and smear campaign must stop.”