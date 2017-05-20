Mammoth Crowd Witness solidarity walk with Aregbesola At 60th

Walk To Live For Aregbesola @ 60-1

Thousands of people earlier today Saturday 20-05-2017 walked with Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in a Walk to live for healthy living on the street of Osogbo to mark his 60th birthday. Inset is an old woman, Mrs M. Koledowo from Osogbo Local Government who walked with a stick from the beginning of the programme till the end at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo

From right angle below are Comrade Amitolu Shittu; State APC Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun; Governor Rauf Aregbesola; his deputy, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori and other thousands of people who walked with the governor in commemoration of his 60th birthday anniversary in Osogbo the State Capital of Osun on Saturday 20-05-2017

Two aged women at Asubiaro/Odiolowo road in Osogbo, rejoice with Governor Rauf Aregbesola on his 60th birthday anniversary, during a walk to live for healthy living in commemoration of the governors bithday on Saturday 20-05-2017

Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (Arrowed) in the midst of thousands of people in a walk to live for healthy living on the street of Osogbo in commemoration of the governors 60th birthday anniversary on Saturday 20-05-2017

