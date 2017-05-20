Osinbajo, Tinubu, Akande for Aregbesola at 60 colloquium

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo would lead a retinue of statesmen and eminent politicians to the colloquium being organised in honour of Governor Rauf Aregbesola who turns 60 on Thursday 25th May, 2017.

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be the Special Guest of Honour and the pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Bisi Akande will also be among the eminent personalities at the colloquium.

The Assistant Chief of Staff to the Governor and a commissioner-designate, Mr Jimoh Akano said this at a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital.

He explained that 'Friends of Ogbeni' have deemed it fit to celebrate the 'meaningful and developmental driven government of Rauf Aregbesola in the State of Osun'.

"I wish to inform you here that the political fellowship and admiration which Ogbeni enjoys across Nigeria is robust and huge.

"Like in most situation, birthday period is a time to take stock and do self examination not only by a leader like Ogbeni but in the minds of the addicted followers. We are all addicted to Rauf".

Akano maintained that the week-long elaborate programme was being sponsored by the Friends of the Governor across Nigeria, saying the account for the celebration is domiciled with FCMB and could be verified by any concerned individual.

"The very many friends of Ogbeni across the country are sponsoring it. Recall our newspapers publication and guide to forward such contributions. The cost size is reasonable over which the government has no control."

"About 100 scatters crisscrossed Osogbo to kickstart the celebration while over 100 Arabic schools students were mobilised to offer prayers for the celebrant and the state on Friday.

"Other activities include a novelty soccer competition between the Osun House of Assembly and the Newly confirmed members of the state executive council, a visit to orphanages and cleaning exercise across the state by the lovers of Ogbeni.

"The Chief of Staff said Special Jumu’at Prayer and inter denominational Open Air Service would also be offered, among others.

"On Tuesday, Ogbeni will be before the State lawmakers and on Wednesday, Ogbeni will be at a special sitting that shall feature all the Executive Council members since 1999 at a Special Exco Session in Lagos.

"Here in Osun, the grand finale of the entire party holds on Tuesday, the 25th May when Oranmiyan himself will turn 60 on mother earth. "The the second edition of Raufnomics will hold at the De Distinguished Event Center along Iwo road."

"The colloquium themed: Raufnomics in the Transformation of Osun will feature a lecture titled: Good Governance and the Challenges of Leadership.

"The President, Nigeria Bar Association, Mallam Mahmoud Abubakar SAN, will be the Lead Speaker. Discussants include Professor Akin Oyebode, Professor Niyi Akinnaso and Dr Charles Akinola.

"The colloquium themed: Raufnomics in the Transformation of Osun is the second in the series." Akano added.