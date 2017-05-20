Police parade 13-year old boy caught with 29 wraps of India Hemp

A 13-year old minor was on Thursday paraded by the Osun State Police Command over unlawful possession of India Hemp.

The minor who was arrested with two others, Akeem Ojuolape aged 40 and Ahmed Azeez aged 33, was caught with 29 wraps of weeds suspected to be India Hemp and seven wraps of weed named Sconge or SK.

Commissioner of Police, CP Adeoye Fimihan told journalists that the suspect was arrested on May 4, 2017 along with his master Ojuolape who usually asked him to sell the hemp to customers while one Ahmed Azeez was also arrested alongside with the duo.

CP said the minor arrested would be rehabilitated for proper care and the other suspects would be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.

Others paraded include members of a robbery gang, Bello Shefiu, aged 28 and Habeed Jelili, aged 26. The duo were caught with one locally made double barrel pistol, one locally made single barrel pistol and two live cartridges.

"On 18th April, 2017 at 5:05pm, at Police patrol attached to Bode-Osi Division, while on routine, vehicular Patrol along Iwo/Bode-Osi road intercepted the suspect Bello Shefiu ‘m’ a passenger on a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle with Reg. No. FKJ 848 QB ridden by one Kayode Alagbe ‘m’.

"During thorough search, one locally made double barrel pistol with two cartridges found in his possession. The suspect later led detectives to his accomplice named Habeeb Jelili ‘m’ in possession of one locally made single barrel pistol during execution of search warrant in his house.

"The two suspects has made useful confessional statements that they are on their way to rob one Ogunkunle Morufu ‘m’ of Asa in Ola-Oluwa local Government of Osun State with intent to dispossess him of his Toyota Corolla salon car 2003 model. Effort is ongoing to arrest the other member of the gang." CP Fimihan explained.

Another robbery gang were arrested with a truck Reg. No. BAU 366 XA with load of Iron Rod and two M/BENZ 190. The suspects were Wale Fadeyi, Rafiu Afolayan, Bello Tajudeen, Akindele Afeez and Adebayo Owoeye.

CP said the suspects forcefully snatched the vehicle with the goods in it from one Basiru Sulaiman on the 6th of May, 2017.

Another duo arrested with weed suspected to be Indian Hemp were Toheeb Atumbi Koledowo, aged 27 and Yusuff Salaudeen aged 18.

The CP also announced the recovery of two new unregistered Bajaj Boxer Motorcycles, red in Colour. One with CHASIS No. MD2A18AZ8GWH63238 and Engine No. DUZWGHZ42035 and the other with CHASIS No. MD2A18AZ3GWH63227 and Engine No. DUZWGH42022.

The suspects arrested were Saheed Opeyemi, aged 30 and Idowu Rafiu, aged 26. Another suspect, Olubisi Olujide was also paraded for armed robbery.