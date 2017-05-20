Fani Kayode Is One Of Those Allegedly Planning Coup In Nigeria – Group Insist

BEVERLY HILLS, May 19 (THEWILL) – The O'odu Progressives Youth Movement has declared that a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, is allegedly one of those planning to lure the military to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group was reacting to an article by the PDP stalwart on Thursday , entitled 'The Ringing Of Coup Bells And A Cause For Deep Concern', where he noted that ever since 1966, the northern ruling class had always effected a coup d'etat whenever they feel sufficiently threatened with the loss of power.

“They would rather have a core northern military dictator in power than a southern leader or President and they are prepared to kill anyone, no matter how highly placed, who stands in their way or who attempts to oppose or stop them,” he had written.

Reacting to the comment on Friday at a press conference in Lagos, the National Coordinator of the group, Kola Salawu warned the ex-Minister against making mockery of the health of the President declaring that he was apparently among those politicians, who the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buaratai had earlier pointed out.

“Tragically, our brother and former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, we cannot deny him now that he has made a nuisance of himself, has confirmed knowledge of an impending coup in Nigeria because of the ill-health of President Muhammadu Buhari, in his article titled 'THE RINGING OF COUP BELLS AND A CAUSE FOR DEEP CONCERN',” the group wrote.

“In that article, Fani-Kayode amply demonstrated beyond doubt that he knows what he was talking about. Only a few days ago, Fani-Kayode's co-traveller, Dr Junaid Mohammed covertly made a similar threat of coup in an interview published by a national newspaper.

“He insisted that the north would remain in power irrespective of outcomes. This made us reason that he read from the same script as Fani-Kayode.

“Thankfully, military authorities issued the timely warnings for soldiers to stay out of politics and politicians stop inducing soldiers. It is a level of professionalism and dedication of the Nigerian military that we find praiseworthy, we particularly acknowledge the service chiefs who have demonstrated their commitment to our democracy in several ways.

“In them, the evil people that had wanted to truncate our democracy have met their match as it has been made clear that the military will never again be available to subdue the people's will.

“To the other politicians who feel enamoured by the dubious charge for a coup being led by Fani-Kayode, our advice is for them to find other ventures to gamble on. The label of betrayal that some stereotypically stick on our ethnic stock is for the likes of Fani-Kayode and not for the Yoruba race.

“We advise our brother to go get actual lawyers to defend his corruption cases in court instead of wishing for a military coup or the disintegration of the country neither would happen for him to escape all the corruption allegations against him in the various courts of law.”