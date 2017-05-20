Corrupt Nigerian Senate Says It’s Serious About Anti-Corruption Fight Even As Senate President Battles In Court For Massive Corruption

Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki sits in the accused box during a hearing of corruption charges against him at Code of Conduct tribunal in Abuja, on September 22, 2015. Nigerian Senate president Bukola Saraki pleaded not guilty to corruption charges at the country's Code of Conduct tribunal, a day after an appeal court rejected his request to stop the trial. Saraki, who leads the upper chamber of parliament and is the third-highest politician in Nigeria after the president and vice-president, has been accused of making a false declaration of assets.

The Nigerian Senate, whose President is facing corruption trial, insisted on Friday that it is serious about fighting corruption.

Many people have laughed off the Senate Anti-corruption bill, saying it was another way of wasting Nigeria’s time and money, and distracting them from the corruption at the Senate as those behind the bill were extremely corrupt.

But in a statement to THE SIMON ATEBA NEWS on Friday, the Senate insisted that contrary to the views being expressed by some “mischievous elements” that the Red Chamber is mocking the anti-graft war of the Federal Government, there are more than enough proofs to show that the lawmakers are working to strengthen the anti-corruption process and institutions for increasing the efficiency of the war.

Senators, according to a statement, signed by the Spokesperson of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, definitely acknowledge the successes and achievements recorded so far by the Buhari administration in the bid to eradicate corruption.

Abdullahi said that his colleagues acknowledge that a lot has been done in the last two years to eliminate the vice of corruption from the national psyche.

“Available facts point to the fact that the 8th Senate is really complementing the efforts of the executive arm in order to achieve better results,” Abdullahi said.

He added: “On Wednesday this week alone, two anti-corruption bills passed the second reading stage in the Senate and were referred to relevant committees for further action. The bills are : 1) the Proceeds of Crime Bill and 2.) Assets Forfeiture Bill. Both bills are private member bills sponsored by Senators. A third anti-corruption bill is already in the works.

“Also, on Wednesday, the Senate passed a motion in which it resolved that all statutory corporations should submit their budget estimates within two weeks and should refrain from spending money on capital projects.

“This is a strong move to block loopholes through which revenues due to government are being siphoned. That is sure one of the boldest moves to stop corruption in revenue generating agencies,” he said.

He stated that with all these moves, Senators are backing their talk on fight against corruption with tangible action.

“Therefore, mischief makers who want to knock the heads of the executive and the legislature should desist from their dirty antics,” Abdullahi said. “These two arms are working from different angles to achieve a common purpose. The goal to eliminate corruption is shared by both arms of government.”

