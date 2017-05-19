Nigeria's Anne-Marie Imafidon decorated with MBE at. Buckingham Palace
Nigeria’s Miss Anne-Marie Osawemwemze Imafidon has been decorated by
Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, with the prestigious honour of Member
of the Most Excellent British Empire (MBE) for her services to young
women with specialty in Sciences, Technology, Engineering and
Mathematics (STEM).. The event happened this evening nd has been
announced on the Royal Family official Twitter handle this morning.
"Anne-Marie Imafidon, @stemettes founder, has been awarded an #MBE for
her work inspiring the next generation of women into STEM subjects.
6:50 AM - 19 May 2017 - "The Royal Family
She was accompanied to the event by her family dubbed "Britain's .Most
Brilliant family" to has been invited by the to Buckingham palace in
central London which is the London residence of the Queen of England.
With her achievement today, she becomes the youngest scientist ever to
get this award, as most young people get the Queen's honour for
sports.
The eldest daughter of world renowned Professor Chris and Ann Imafidon
whose family has been dubbed the Brainiest Family in Europe,
Anne-Marie holds the record of being one of the youngest managers of
Fortune 100 top companies and later became an assistant Vice President
with German's top bank, Deutsche bank. In school, due to participation
in the http://www.ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk programme, she set a new
record to become the youngest girl to ever pass two High school (GCSE)
examinations — for Mathematics and Information Technology and A-level
computing at the age of 11 in Britain.
Due to her high exceptional brilliance, she received a British
Scholarship to study Mathematics at the John Hopkins University at the
age of 13 in 2003. Two years later, she commenced a degree at Oxford
University after which she enrolled for her Masters degree setting
another record of the youngest Masters degree holder from the Ivy
league university.
Dr Imafidon, who is a multi-linguist, speaks six languages and has
worked with Goldman Sachs, Hewlett-Packard, Deutsche Bank, and Lehman
Brothers. In 2013, she founded Stemettes, a social enterprise which
inspires the next generation of women into pursuing careers in
science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with an objective to
break barriers women who pursue a career in the field face.
Stemettes, which grants awards to young women, have programs workshops
and events designed to introduce young women to STEM careers,
concepts, and role models, have attracted over 7000 young women from
across the UK, Ireland and Europe.
The 27 year old said her achievements was as a result of her unique
training adminisered by her parents.
“I’m ecstatic beyond words as this is divine and simply God-sent.
Nobody would have expected this when my journey started with the
mathematical and science games at Excellence in Education (EIE)
programme a few years ago. This programme equipped me with the unique
pedagogical techniques which makes learning fun and it is radically
different from conventional school. It helps anyone tackle educational
and even professional challenges with ease,.” She said.
Dr Imafidon’s rather unique achievements at a young age has stood her
out as a person to watch out for by the British press; she was named
on Evening Standard’s recent list of ’25 under 25s’ and a Guardian
‘Top 10 women in tech you need to know’ as well as being the UK IT
Industry & British Computer Society’s Young IT Professional of the
Year in 2013.
Her father, an eminent adviser to European, and American governments,
presidents and monarchs, Professor Chris Imafidon, known as the
patriarch of Britain's brainiest family, said he received the news of
this honour with shock, and that the celebrations for this award will
last a year and ripple over a lifetime.
“Like every parent would feel, we are still in shock. This is simply
God-orchestrated. I, personally never believed that her young career
would accelerate to this historic height. This is beyond belief,” he
said in a chat.
The Imafidon family definitely have the achievers blood running in
their DNA as not only Anne-Marie dominates their achievements wall of
fame. All five children have set new records in scholarships, sports
and music. For example, Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon's sister, Christiana,
24, is the youngest student to ever study at an undergraduate
institution at any British university at 11; another sister, Samantha,
17, having passed two rigorous high school-level mathematics and
statistics exams at the age of six, while the twins, Peter and Paul,
made British history as the youngest students to ever enter high
school when they became the youngest to ever pass the University of
Cambridge’s advanced mathematics exam, setting world records by
passing the A/AS-level math papers.
However, the head of the family, world renowned professor Chris
Imafidon argues that every child is a genius if provided with the
appropriate tools, technology, techniques and methodology.
With the Imafidon family setting across the world, he advised parents
to change their methods of education in an obvious changing world in
order to explore every child’s gifts and talents. Every parent should
embrace the re-engineered ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk approach.
“The same God has given every child gifts and talents. We parents must
join the ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk in developing such massive
potential. As stated in my forthcoming book entitled "The Genius in
You", we can't use the old methodology of learning. Schools and
society must wake to the re-engineered system of education that
understands that there is a genius in every child and greatness in
every adult. This genius is irrespective of ethnicity, gender,
nationality, postcode, class or creed. So every family can equal or
exceed our achievements.”
Prof. Imafidon revealed that Anne-Marie will be visiting Nigeria very
soon to also offer Nigeria young minds interested in pursuing a career
in STEM an opportunity to realize their dreams.
“Our grandparents taught us that charity begins at home. We are very
enthusiastic about Africa and must contribute our quota to the
training and education of young minds. We want to launch a bigger
program in Africa, particularly Nigeria and work with the corporate
community, industry leaders so that we can deploy the re-engineered
learning methodology of http://www.ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk program. We
know that with these programs young Nigerians can equal or exceed our
record-breaking achievement. The next generation of Africans have no
choice but excel because there is a genius in everyone.”