NIGERIA’S BIGGEST AIRPORT - ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MMIA

MurtalaMuhammed International Airport, MMIA is Nigeria’s biggest and busiest airport – connecting flights from states across Nigeria and cities all over the world.

It was established during WWII in 1945 and has kept growing ever since. Known first as Lagos Airport, it was renamed MurtalaMuhammed International Airport in honour of the man, Murtala.

Before 1999, when President Obasanjo prioritized security at the airport, it was notorious for being a corrupt, dangerous, and unsafe airport. Security has since improved however, and MMIA’s efficiency and safety indices have risen to acceptable levels.

The airport has separate domestic and international wings that share the same runway, and its domestic wing has airlines such as Arik Air, Overland Airways, and Aero Contractors as some of the few operators.

Over time, local online flight booking solutions such as that provided by Hotels.ng/flights allow users book flights conveniently. The airport also hosts more than 30 cargo and commercial airlines.

In a city like Lagos where connectivity by road is a major challenge, The MurtalaMuhammed International Airport is located strategically, with reasonable distances of 4km to Ikeja, 20km to Lagos Island, 24km to Ikoyi and 25km to Victoria Island.

Lagos Airport Facilities

The easiest way to get to Lagos Airport is by taxi. The airport has a general car park large enough to accommodate 800 cars and is divided into the VIP Car Park and Executive Membership Car Parks. A covered walkway links the parking and the terminal. Parking at MMIA costs NGN 100 per hour and NGN 1,500per day. Executive Membership Car Park charges an annual fee of NGN 500,000.

Branches and ATMs of the major Nigerian banks are located at the airport’s international terminal, along with a bureau de change and a post office.Also, free Wi-Fi is provided for flight passengers in the business waiting lounges.

There is a choice of business and VIP lounges in the terminal complex. The airport also has several prayer rooms,meeting rooms and display screens for convenience and comfort.

Lagos Airport Restaurant

The onsite restaurant at Lagos Airport serves delicious African and International delicacies. There are also bars within the airport.

Shopping at the Airport

The airport has a few retail outlets - some duty free that sell health products and gift items like mobile accessories, watches, etc.

Shuttle Buses to the Airport

Most luxury hotels near Lagos Airport such as Lagos Airport Hotel , Best Western Lagos Hotel , Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Ibis Lagos Airport Hotel arrange shuttle transfers for their guests as part of their service coming in from the airport.

The MMIA remains Nigeria’s top airport. If you’ll be using it soon, you can make a pick from these hotels that balance proximity to the airport with affordability and availability of bus shuttle services.