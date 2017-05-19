ABSU Wins National Debate Competition

Abia State University, Uturu has emerged winner of the fourth edition of the Ugochinyere National Debate Competition.

Held under the auspices of the International Conference of Students of English and Literary Studies (ICOSELS) at the University of Lagos Tuesday, the contest attracted debaters from 24 participating Nigerian universities, including the University of Lagos, University of Abuja, University of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Usman Danfodio University, University of Uyo, and others.

Speaking at the end of the competition, the sponsor and president of National Association of Students of English and Literary Studies Alumni (NASELS Alumni), Comrade A.I.C. Akwarandu said the debate ‘is annually organised and aimed at reviving a tradition for which the students of English and Literary Studies are known across the globe.’

‘This will restore the glory of the discipline, particularly if universities in the country would see a need to revive the culture of organising debates from time to time,’ he added.

For the winner, ThankGod Chinonso Sampson of Abia State University, it was a moment of joy.

‘Winning this competition is an important achievement for me, and I’m very glad to find this happening in my first year. I feel strongly encouraged, believing that it is a call for more commitment to my studies,’ he said.

He expressed gratitude to Comrade Celestine Ejimogu, NASELS President of Abia State University Chapter for encouraging and preparing him for the contest.

Abia State University, Uturu was respectively trailed by Federal University, Ado-Ekiti and Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

The International Conference of Students of English and Literary Studies (ICOSELS) is organised by the National Association of Students of English and Literary Studies (NASELS) in Nigeria, a forum that invites literary scholars from within and outside the country to deliver topical lectures, ranging from poetry, drama, prose, and so on.