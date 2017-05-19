GUNMEN INVADE BONNY COMMUNITY KILL FOUR, INCLUDING FATHER OF RSSDA BOSS

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen on Thursday invaded two adjourning communities; Otobie and Ererekiri in Bonny LGA of Rivers state killing four persons including father of Amasenibo (Sir) Lawrence Pepple, the Executive Director, Rivers state Sustainable Development Agency, (RSSDA), with others sustaining various degree of injuries

Kobiri Godspower (M) 25yrs , Elder Macauley Oweibo Manilla Pepple (M) 76yrs, Emelia God'spower (F) 15yrs, and Adolphus Hitler Pepple (M) 73yrs were brutally murdered in cold blood by men of the underworld who attacked the community shooting sporadically at anything within reach.

Information reliably gathered from community sources disclosed that the heinous attack started within 11pm of on Thursday and lingered through 5am in the early hours of Friday.

While expressing grief over the loss of innocent community members, the Bonny Council Chairman, Hon Simon Emmanuel Hart strongly condemned the criminal and wicked act, vowing to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. The chairman who was represented by the council Secretary, Lady Helen Jack-Wilson Pepple called on the security agents to investigate and ensure the attackers are apprehended to face the full wrath of the law.

While using the medium to extend his heartfelt condolences to separate bereaved families and the communities affected, the Bonny boss assured them that justice must be served to ensure that the culprits and their sponsors are brought to book.

Meanwhile, Amasenibo (Sir) Lawrence Pepple , Executive Director, Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency whose septuagenarian father was among the murdered, appealed to the angry youths, grieving members of the community and Bonny people to remain calm and maintain law and order as the police and other security agencies are making every possible efforts at ensuring that perpetuators’ of the wicked act are made to face the full wrath of the Law.

Bonny Kingdom, the once tranquil and acclaimed ‘most peaceful enclave in the Niger Delta’, has been stunned lately by series of criminality and social vices including endless sea piracy and constant robbery in the community. The recent attack is a further pointer to the fact that government presence in the area of security is in dare need, otherwise the once most peaceful might be gradually advancing to the most turbulent and restive community.