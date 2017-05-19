Adeleke's family didn't order for the autopsy I carried out- Pathologist

A Consultant Anatomic Pathologist from Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital (Lautech), Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Solaja has denied the claim that the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke's family ordered for the autopsy carried out on the deceased.

Dr Sojala who examined the deceased for Autopsy, said he only acted on the orders of Coroner Dorcas Ajiboye.

Sojala said this while testifying on Friday before Coroner Olusegun Ayilara who was set up to look into the possible causes of the late Senator's death.

His words," I was served the autopsy forms by the police and it was signed by Coroner Dorcas Ajiboye. Since it was the Coroner who ordered the autopsy, I am entitled to submit the autopsy report back to her via the police, not to any family member or anybody else.

"Late Senator Adeleke's family didn't ask me to conduct the autopsy." Solaja stressed.

Asked if the deceased family were aware Coroner ordered for the autopsy, Solaja said they should be as he was served the forms by the police in their presence.

Meanwhile, a review of the Toxicology report contradicted what the nurse who treated the late Senator before he died, Alfred Aderibigbe said.

Aderibigbe yesterday claimed that he didn't actually administer all the empty ampoules of drugs found in the deceased room.

He said he only administered Diazepam, Analgin and Hydrocortisone but the toxicology report says traces of Getamacine and Pentazocine were also found in the blood and urine of the deceased.

However, a reply from the principal school of nursing, Osogbo showed that Alfred Aderibigbe is a product of the school and a registered and licensed nurse.

For further inquiry, Coroner Ayilara adjourned the sitting till May 22, 2017.