Special Report | 19 May 2017 17:07 CET
27 year old Anne-Marie Osawemwemze Imafidon arrives Buckingham Palace for her MBE from the Queen
nne-Marie Imafidon and her father, Prof. Chris Imafidon, arrives for
a reception at Buckingham Palace after which they will be heading for
a follow up and ice-cream party at #KensingtonPalace. The 27 year old
Anne-Marie Osawemwemze Imafidon will today be decorated by Her
Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, with the prestigious honour of Member of
the Most Excellent British Empire (MBE) for her services to young
women with specialty in Sciences, Technology, Engineering and
Mathematics.