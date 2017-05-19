27 year old Anne-Marie Osawemwemze Imafidon arrives Buckingham Palace for her MBE from the Queen

nne-Marie Imafidon and her father, Prof. Chris Imafidon, arrives for

a reception at Buckingham Palace after which they will be heading for

a follow up and ice-cream party at #KensingtonPalace. The 27 year old

Anne-Marie Osawemwemze Imafidon will today be decorated by Her

Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, with the prestigious honour of Member of

the Most Excellent British Empire (MBE) for her services to young

women with specialty in Sciences, Technology, Engineering and

Mathematics.