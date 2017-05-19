Coup rumours: Nigerians will defend nation against military takeover, says APC …Army yet to make arrests over coup warning – Spokesman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Nigerians will defend their democracy, saying that if there was any thing such as coup in Nigeria ‘it is clear to everyone that Nigerians will defend their own democracy.’

The National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, reacting to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai’s alarm that some individuals were approaching some Army officers and soldiers for undisclosed political reasons, said “We have hesitated to react so far because we think that the house belongs to us so we wanted to wait for Nigerians to react and Nigerians have reacted.

“If there was any such thing in the offing, I think it is clear to everyone that Nigerians will defend their own democracy.”

Recall that the Army through Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, had said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, received information that some individuals were approaching some officers and soldiers for undisclosed political reasons. Hence Buratai warned that such persons desist from these acts.

He went further to say that the Nigerian Army is a thorough professional, disciplined, loyal and apolitical institution that has clear Constitutional roles and responsibilities

and therefore warned and advised all officers and soldiers interested in politics, to resign their commission or apply for voluntary discharge forthwith

Meanwhile, following the revelation by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, of attempts by some politicians to infiltrate the military, the Nigerian Army said Thursday that it was yet to make any arrests.

Responding to questions Thursday on whether the army has arrested, interrogated or questioned any of its officers or soldiers allegedly contacted by the said politicians, army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, said no one had been interrogated and no arrests had been made.

He said: “We have always been open and transparent with information and if there is anything, we will let the public know.”

Usman did not elaborate on any move to investigate the matter beyond the warning handed down to officers and soldiers in the army by the COAS.