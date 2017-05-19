If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Crime & Punishment | 19 May 2017 09:41 CET

Six crew kidnapped from cargo ship off Nigeria

By Ships&Ports

Click for Full Image Size

Six crew members have been kidnapped from a general cargo vessel off Nigeria, according to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

Pirates reportedly boarded an unidentified ship while it was underway around 21 nautical miles south of Nigerian Coast on Wednesday.

Following the attack, the pirates were said to have escaped, while the remaining crew sailed the ship to Bonny anchorage.

The Nigerian Navy is investigating the case, IMB said.

The kidnapping occurred just a day after a foiled attack against bulk carrier MV Lord Mountbatten while the vessel was sailing some 230 nautical miles southwest of Salalah, the Gulf of Aden.


Don't put for tomorrow what you can do today!
By: isaac prince johnson

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists