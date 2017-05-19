Six crew kidnapped from cargo ship off Nigeria

Six crew members have been kidnapped from a general cargo vessel off Nigeria, according to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

Pirates reportedly boarded an unidentified ship while it was underway around 21 nautical miles south of Nigerian Coast on Wednesday.

Following the attack, the pirates were said to have escaped, while the remaining crew sailed the ship to Bonny anchorage.

The Nigerian Navy is investigating the case, IMB said.

The kidnapping occurred just a day after a foiled attack against bulk carrier MV Lord Mountbatten while the vessel was sailing some 230 nautical miles southwest of Salalah, the Gulf of Aden.