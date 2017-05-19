BORNO REBUILDS 2,000 HOMES IN DAMASAK

Two thousand and forty four homes have so far been reconstructed in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area and former stronghold of Boko Haram insurgents in northern part of Borno State.

The insurgents had destroyed one hundred and one thousand homes in Mobbar out of the 150,585 homes in the town . Majority of the more than 100,000 houses destroyed are in Damasak nearby villages.

The world Bank, European Union, Nigeria's Presidency and Government in the six States making up the Northeast Nigeria undertook Recovery and peace building assessment on extent of Insurgent destructions in all local government areas in the six states.

The stock of houses so far reconstructed was announced when Governor Kashim Shettima visited Damasak.

Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Borno's Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement of insurgency victims told Governor Shettima everything his Ministry was able to achieve using funds released by Borno State Government.

He said that the state has rebuilt 1,600 mud houses, 450 cement block houses and 16 public structures including General Hospital, schools and police stations, he explained that other rebuilding works were at various stages of completion pointing out that projects are carried out through Direct Labour in order to save cost, employ locals and source available raw materials.

Briefing Governor Kashim Shettima on the reconstruction in Damasak, Zulum said, since the governor gave a marching orders to complete reconstruction of Damasak during his first visit after the town was liberated his ministry swung into action to immediately resettle thousands of displaced people who have willingly returned to pickup the peicesof their lives.

His words: " Your Excellency, so far, we have reconstructed about 80% of the whole structrues destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents .

"From the breakdown and records available which i will officially hand them over to you with names of beneficiaries, we have reconstructed about 1600 destroyed mud houses, 400 block households, 16 public structures including General Hospital, schools, Palace of the District Head, Government Lodge, Local Government Secretariat and police stations.

"Although, we are now having some challenges like pausity of funds, i can assure you that as soon as we get another approval and timely release of funds, we will complete the remaining reconstruction works for resettlement of our people in the next two months.

"Already, works are ongoing, some of the houses were completely renovated, some are awaiting roofing, raftering or painting. All the name of the owners are written in the documents i handed over to you sir for your approval and distribution". Julum told the governor.

Shettima who was highly impressed with the level of work and the massive returnsof people and the adequate security put in place, promised to release more funds for speedy completion works not only in Damasak, but also in all the communities being reconstructed across the state.