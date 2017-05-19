IPAC urges Aregbesola to conduct LG election

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Thursday, urged the Governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola to put a democratic setting in place by conducting Local Government Election before the expiration of six months which is the statutory mandate of the present caretaker administration.

The Osun State IPAC Vice Chairman, Alhaji Rafiu Anifowose made this charge during a courtesy visit to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital.

Anifowose also urged Aregbesola to see to the plight of civil servants in the state by paying their salary arrears as soon as the economy of Osun State improves.

The Vice Chairman said without election of the local government executives, it would be difficult for people of the state to make proper demand from government.

He noted that the State Government would be short changing the people of their dividends of democracy if it does not elect local government executives.

"Without elected local government executives, it will be difficult for people to make proper demand from government thereby shortchanging the people of dividend of democracy. And by extension, the sustainability and political stability of the state will be guaranteed.

"However, any attempt to further delay conducting of Local Government Election towards the end of this year will not be welcomed in the political forum in the state." Anifowose stressed.

Anifowose however commended the efforts of Governor Aregbesola in tackling security challenges in the state and creating an enabling environment for politicians.

He also tasked media houses to keep to their responsibility of keeping a close tab on the government by serving as a watchdogs over their activities for the purpose of shaping the beliefs and actions of the people towards government activities.