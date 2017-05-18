2019: FORMER GOVERNORS AMBITION FOR THE HIGHEST OFFICE oF THE LAND AND MATTERS ARISING
The struggle for the highest office of the land has started with the
political intrigues of some former Governors aiming to have a shot in
2019. The ruling party APC has its own share of those, who want to
have a shot.
Some names like former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, is at the front
burner and also some former Governors are now drumming up to slug it
out. But, it is imperative for the Governors especially those in the
ruling party APC to shelved aside their ambition and support one of
the chieftain of the party former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar,
one cannot be qualified to aspire on the basis, that he was once a
Governor. He must have learn the rope and at the acquire the necessary
rudiments.
The former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, had the opportunity of
serving as the Vice-President of the country under the tutelage of
Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who was not only a democratically elected
President, but a military Head of State as well.
He was well prepared, having contested for the highest for fourth
times and always updating his blueprint to be in tandem with the
current realities.
We cannot afford to thwart the gains so far made by the current
President Muhammadu Buhari, on the economic front and war on
corruption after the blunders made by the former President Goodluck
Jonathan.
Infact, it is worth saying, that the Governors are the ones, that has
spoil this country through the institutionalized massive corruption at
the state level as well as the Local Government.
As such, at the critical time the former Vice-President Atiku
Abubakar, is the right man to be entrusted with the leadership of this
great country. He need to be entrusted because of his inherent
qualities as a leader.
Coupled with his leadership qualities, as a shrewd businessman, his
acumen can bear on the country's landscape as he is ready to open up
the country for foreign investors to invest in the country.
This country cannot lose a nationalist such as the former
Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. All the people should close rank and
made things possible for the emergence of the former number two
citizen to jump into the podium for the good of the country.
Atiku has already built bridge across the geo-political zone in the
country. His style of politics is anchored on one Nigeria that
peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic nationalities can be
proud to be their brothers keeper.
The former Vice-President is the right man for the right job having
being at the forefront on the need for restructuring the county so
that every one can heaved a sign of relief.
Right now, various nationalities are complaining of being marginalized
especially in the South South and the South East. Atiku has the
panacea to solve the teething problem in which each and sundry can
sheathed the sword of fighting.
We cannot afford to have a first timer to ascend the mantle of
leadership of this country in order to start learning the rope. This
country need a personality like the former Vice-President Atiku
Abubakar.
Let us not made the mistakes of having an ametuer to saddle him with
the leadership of this country.
Danladi DanAsabe
Adamawa Think Tank
Demsawo, Jimeta-Yola