2019: FORMER GOVERNORS AMBITION FOR THE HIGHEST OFFICE oF THE LAND AND MATTERS ARISING

The struggle for the highest office of the land has started with the

political intrigues of some former Governors aiming to have a shot in

2019. The ruling party APC has its own share of those, who want to

have a shot.

Some names like former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, is at the front

burner and also some former Governors are now drumming up to slug it

out. But, it is imperative for the Governors especially those in the

ruling party APC to shelved aside their ambition and support one of

the chieftain of the party former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar,

one cannot be qualified to aspire on the basis, that he was once a

Governor. He must have learn the rope and at the acquire the necessary

rudiments.

The former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, had the opportunity of

serving as the Vice-President of the country under the tutelage of

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who was not only a democratically elected

President, but a military Head of State as well.

He was well prepared, having contested for the highest for fourth

times and always updating his blueprint to be in tandem with the

current realities.

We cannot afford to thwart the gains so far made by the current

President Muhammadu Buhari, on the economic front and war on

corruption after the blunders made by the former President Goodluck

Jonathan.

Infact, it is worth saying, that the Governors are the ones, that has

spoil this country through the institutionalized massive corruption at

the state level as well as the Local Government.

As such, at the critical time the former Vice-President Atiku

Abubakar, is the right man to be entrusted with the leadership of this

great country. He need to be entrusted because of his inherent

qualities as a leader.

Coupled with his leadership qualities, as a shrewd businessman, his

acumen can bear on the country's landscape as he is ready to open up

the country for foreign investors to invest in the country.

This country cannot lose a nationalist such as the former

Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. All the people should close rank and

made things possible for the emergence of the former number two

citizen to jump into the podium for the good of the country.

Atiku has already built bridge across the geo-political zone in the

country. His style of politics is anchored on one Nigeria that

peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic nationalities can be

proud to be their brothers keeper.

The former Vice-President is the right man for the right job having

being at the forefront on the need for restructuring the county so

that every one can heaved a sign of relief.

Right now, various nationalities are complaining of being marginalized

especially in the South South and the South East. Atiku has the

panacea to solve the teething problem in which each and sundry can

sheathed the sword of fighting.

We cannot afford to have a first timer to ascend the mantle of

leadership of this country in order to start learning the rope. This

country need a personality like the former Vice-President Atiku

Abubakar.

Let us not made the mistakes of having an ametuer to saddle him with

the leadership of this country.

Danladi DanAsabe

Adamawa Think Tank

Demsawo, Jimeta-Yola