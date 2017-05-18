BOLANLE AMBODE LAUDS ROLE OF LAGOS WOMEN AT SYMPOSIUM

Women of Lagos State have been described as heroines of development who left their footprints in the sands of time.

The comments came from the wife of the governor of Lagos State, Bolanle Ambode, at a symposium in Ikeja, organized by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), as part of activities to mark Lagos at fifty.

The governor’s wife noted that though the golden jubilee anniversary was to commemorate fifty years of existence of the state, it was also meant to celebrate the outstanding contributions of the women to the development of the state in various spheres in the past 50 years.

The visibly elated COWLSO chairman said, “Though the golden jubilee is about celebrating the giant strides of our state since its creation, it is also about celebrating the contribution and sterling qualities of the women of Lagos State… the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, has organized this symposium to celebrate their elegance, spirit of enterprise, resourcefulness, passion for excellence and above all, love for Lagos State”.

“To the glory of God, we can boast of many women permanent secretaries in the current Lagos State Public Service. We have a serving senator and many women political office holders. We have several women corporate titans; distinguished scholars and even a naval Admiral, Itunu Hotonu, among many other accomplished women of Lagos State extraction”, she declared.

Speaking further, she said that 50th anniversary was a significant landmark in the life of an individual, institution or state and that history was replete with the outstanding contributions of women in the development of the state.

Bolanle disclosed further that some notable women speakers had been invited to speak on various topics around the theme of symposium: “The Contribution of Women to the Development of Lagos State in the past 50 years”.

Some of the topics according to her, include: “The Voice of Women in Local and National Politics – Then and Now”; “The Giant Strides of Women in the Lagos State Public Service”; “Appreciating the Contribution of Market Women to the Growth of Lagos as a Commercial Hub”; and “Trade, Industry and Investment in Lagos State: Why the Boom must Continue”.

Bolanle promised that the women would not be weighed down by their numerous achievements but would draw new strategies to take the state to the next level.

In her own address, the deputy governor represented by the state’s head of service, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola, eulogized the contribution of women to the development of the state, promising that the administration would continue to take women interests as priority.

The special guest speaker, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by Barrister Laide Osijo, noted that Lagos could not have been where she is today without the contribution of women, adding that they could do better.

She said “Notwithstanding the progress we have made in Lagos State, we can do better. We still have a large number of women desperately in need of support to lift them out of poverty and degrading relationships”.

In her presentation on the topic: “The Giant Strides of Women in the Lagos State Public Service”, Mrs. Oluseyi Williams, a former Head of Service, profoundly praised the exploits of women in the state’s public service, noting that though they started a little late, they had now stabilized and taken over completely.

Also speaking, Mrs. Nike Akande, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a two-time former minister of Industry, disclosed that women had less access to loans and business funding largely because they lacked collaterals.

Other guest speakers, Mrs. Kemi Nelson, APC South-West Women Leader, and Chief (Mrs.) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, Leader of market women took turns to commend the contributions of women to the development of the state, socially, politically and commercially in the past fifty years.

The chairman of sessions, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, noted that the contribution of those notable women, should inspire the younger generation of women to lift the state to the next level.

In attendance were many women permanent secretaries and other notable women in the state.

The symposium was organized by COWLSO as part of activities to celebrate the golden jubilee anniversary of Lagos State.